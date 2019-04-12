Happy Power is the one for Balding

KINGSCLERE Trainer Andrew Balding picked up a winner at the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend at Newbury Racecourse.

Newbury were holding their first flat meeting of the season, and it was Balding's Happy Power who won the DDF Full of Surprises Handicap Stakes.

In the opening race of the day Highland Chief - priced at 16/1 - crossed the line in first place ahead of the Richard Hannon trained Separate (11/1).

Meanwhile, Harry Bentley - who was on Chattanooga Boy - came home in third place, despite being backed at 3/1 before the race.

Adam Kirby guided the 25/1 priced Stake Acclaim to victory in the DDF Handicap Stakes.

The Dean Ivory-trained horse took control from the start and held off the threat from Blue De Vega in second and Clive Cox's Kick on Kick on in third.

STAKE ACCLAIM! It’s a 25/1 winner for Adam Kirby and Dean Ivory. Blue De Vega is second while Clive Cox’s Kick on Kick on is third. #Newbury #Hungerford #DDFSpringTrials pic.twitter.com/JLQZdGsevc — Newbury Today Sport (@NWN_Sport) April 12, 2019

Lambourn trainer Nicky Henderson was unable to see The Cashel Man place in his only runner of the day at Newbury in the third race.

It was the 16/1 priced Coeur Blimey who stormed to victory ahead of Coeur De Lion in second and Who Dares Wins in third.

Andrew Balding picked up his first winner of the day during the DDF Full of Surprises Handicap Stakes after favourite Happy Power romped to victory.

And the Kingsclere trainer was confident the ground would suit him. He said: "He is a horse that we knew would improve and he is pretty fit, but the conditions were perfect for him and he has always handled the soft ground well."

Silvestre De Sousa guided the horse to the win after taking the lead midway through the race.

It was Reeves who finished second ahead of Tulfarris - who held off the challenge from Topical - in third.

King Ottokar claimed first place in the DDF Golf World Cup after edging out Balding's Dashing Willoughby in second.

Meanwhile, it was Kaloor who came home in third place.

In the Maiden Fillies' Stakes, Frankie Dettori helped favourite Star Catcher cross the line in first place.

Upper Lambourn trainer, Sylvester Kirk saw Sashenka finish second ahead of Royal Star.

STAR CATCHER! It’s a winner for Frankie Dettori. Sashenka finishes second ahead of Royal Star in third. #Newbury #NewburyRaces #DDFSpringTrials pic.twitter.com/xSmVpsbd6V — Newbury Today Sport (@NWN_Sport) April 12, 2019

Katiesheidinlisa took first place in the penultimate race of the afternoon, finishing ahead of Balding's Sneaky Peek.

Fabulist - favourite for the race - could only finish in third place.

In the final race of the day, Quick - priced at 25/1 - finished ahead of Millicent Fawcett and Hotsy Totsy.