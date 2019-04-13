Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Homes proposed next to Newbury pub

20 houses planned on land owned by Newbury College

John Herring

John Herring

PLANS have been submitted to build 20 homes on land owned by Newbury College.

Feltham Properties Ltd had applied to build on unused land bordering Busy Bees nursery and the Two Watermills pub, off Monks Lane. 

The development comprises six two-bedroom homes, two three-bedroom homes and 12 four-bedroom homes, along with 47 car parking spaces.

Eight of the homes will be affordable (40 per cent).

The developer says that the two-bed homes will have at least 70 sq m of amenity space and all three- and four-beds will have at least 100 sq m.

Access to the site will come from a private road that serves the college car park and Busy Bees.

Feltham said that the scheme would “make efficient use of an undeveloped site”, and make “a valuable contribution to local housing need including affordable housing.”

