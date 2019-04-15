Thatcham litter pickers clean up the town

THATCHAM litter pickers carried out their first monthly clean-up session as part of the Great British Spring Clean campaign.

Twenty-eight volunteers of all ages removed nearly 36 bags of rubbish from the Kennet Heath estate during the one-hour session.

Co-founder of the group Dan Carter said: “It was good to see so many people come along to help and see the support the group is receiving from the community.

“We benefited from some lovely weather and today’s session has made a massive difference to the estate.

“We had some positive conversations with people about litter, with lots of young people going away from the session and wanting to do more to clean up the town, which is great news.”

Thatcham Litter Pickers is a voluntary group that meets monthly to do litter picks.

Its next pick is on Saturday, April 27, at 10am, meeting at the play park on the corner of Lower Way and The Moors.

More information can be found on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/thatchamlitterpickers