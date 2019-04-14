Call for firms to enter Roc 10k

YOU can now enter the 2019 Roc Newbury 10k race.

Newbury-based IT services provider Roc Technologies, which sponsor the race, together with race organiser Newbury Athletic Club (AC), is encouraging as many runners as possible to sign up and take part.

This year’s race will take place on Sunday, May 26.

This is the second year that the Newbury 10k race will be sponsored by Roc Technologies, having previously been sponsored by Bayer.

Roc Technologies chief executive Matt Franklin said: “It’s very exciting to see plans for the 2019 race take shape.

“I’ve decided to lace up my own trainers and enter the race, along with a team from Roc.

“We’ve already arranged some training sessions and hopefully will accomplish our own individual goals, as well as raise funds for the Wooden Spoon and Newbury AC.

“As a local business, we want to encourage as many other companies within the Newbury community to get involved and sign up to participate on May 26.”

It has also been announced that this year’s nominated charity is children’s rugby charity Wooden Spoon.

Wooden Spoon changes children’s lives through the power of rugby.

Each year it funds around 70 projects, from community programmes and specialist playgrounds to medical treatment centres and sensory rooms.

In 2018 the Roc Newbury 10k raised £13,554, which was divided equally between PALS West Berkshire and Newbury AC.

To enter the race, go to the Newbury AC website at http://www.newburyac.org.uk/road-running/newbury10k