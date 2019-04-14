Objections over new traveller site

RESIDENTS have objected to plans for a traveller caravan site and four utility/day rooms in Headley.

The application is for the stationing of four touring caravans, four mobile homes and construction of four dayrooms on a site near the 4 Kingdoms Adventure Park and Family Farm in Headley.

Each timber-clad day room will have a full bathroom, kitchen and sitting room.

The proposed site is accessed via the A339 and adjacent to Knightsbridge Lodge and Knightsbridge House.

There are a number of objections from local residents who are concerned about further traffic on the A339, the suitability of the site as it is prone to flooding and the lack of nearby amenities, such as doctors and schools.

The letter of application asks for consideration to be given in particular to the children who will reside on the site.

It states: “Please note in regards to making the decision that there will be children living on the site and as such any decision taken by the council should be made having considered the best interests of the children on the site.”

However, in his objection letter, Mr B Ralph said: “Any site directly next to a busy 50mph stretch of the A339 cannot be considered a safe place for children.

“The site is also adjacent a stream, which according to the Preliminary Ecological Appraisal carried out on 23rd November 2017 ‘is approximately three meters wide and is fast flowing’ which again could not be considered a safe place for children.”

In his objection letter, Paul Walker said: “The development would be an adverse impact on the environment.

“The application will contribute to the increasing industrialisation of the green belt along the River Enborne.

“This green belt is already encroached upon by the 4 Kingdoms site, the Darling Buds of May site and the non-compliant site at Thornford Road.

“This green belt was described by one inspector as an area of special landscape quality.

“It will not be enhanced by a caravan site.

“There are insufficient facilities at Headley for residential travellers.

“Headley has a church and a shop and, perhaps usefully for them, a tyre workshop, but it has no school or other facilities.

“Educational facilities close to a travellers’ site are an essential policy requirement to encourage the proper education of traveller children.”

Criticism has also been made of the application itself, which refers to the land as being accessed from Knightsbridge Drive, which is some distance from the field.

Additionally, the application has the current land use as N/A, when in 2017 it was listed as fallow and therefore it is thought there should be an application for change of use.

The application has been submitted to Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s planning department and a decision is due to be made on May 1.