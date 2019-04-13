Chance to play football with racing legends

HORSERACING legends AP McCoy and John Francome have promised a young schoolboy they will play in his Easter charity football match.

And anyone can have the chance to play alongside them.

William Dunlop said: “In July last year my grandfather, the legendary racehorse trainer John Dunlop died.

“It was not expected and hit me hard.

“I’m now aged 11 and I’m keen to honour his memory.”

William, son of Harry and Christina, of Dunlop Racing in Lambourn, is organising a series of fundraisers for the Injured Jockeys Fund in memory of his grandfather.

One of them – The Biggest Football Match – takes place at 10.30am on Easter Sunday, April 21, at Lambourn Sports Field on Bockhampton Road.

William added: “Famous jockeys AP McCoy and John Francome are going to play and we want to try and get as many people on the pitch to play as possible.”

Any age can play and there is a suggested donation of £5.

As well as the football match, William will be cycling 78 miles in the Sussex Classic South Downs Bike Ride on September 7, accompanied by his father.

He also plans other activities through the year to help him reach his target of £1,000.

If you would like to donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ WilliamDunlop2