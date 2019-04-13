The Queen gleams in green at Newbury Racecourse

THE Queen arrived at Newbury Racecourse today to watch three of her horses race at the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials.

The monarch was dressed in a dark green coat and hat as she spent time in the paddock visiting her horses before heading into the parade ring to meet her jockeys, who donned royal colours for the occasion.

Among them was legendary racer Frankie Dettori who looked favourite to guarantee Her Majesty a winner on Pianissimo in the Dreweatts Maiden Stakes.

Despite her beaming smiles, it turned out to be a luckless afternoon for the Queen, who watched the racing action from a room in the jockey club on the final day of the opening flat meet at Newbury.

Dettori had to settle for second place on Pianissimo after being pipped by Majestic Dawn.

Earlier, in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Maiden Stakes with Gold Stick, the Italian could only manage fifth on Gold Stick.

The Queen’s other horse, Space Walk ridden by James Doyle, finished fourth in the same race.