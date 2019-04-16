Newbury independents team up

NEWBURY independents Harrison’s Coffee and The Unruly barbershop have blended their businesses and opened Unruly Life and Harrison’s To Go in Parkway.

Harrison’s Coffee, based in The Broadway, is run by Chilean couple Pedro and Susana Harrison and celebrated its anniversary last month.

Speaking of the team-up with Unruly Mr Harrison said: “I think we have similar kind of business. A lot of detail in the service.”

Mrs Harrison said: “The Unruly and Harrison’s Coffee have the same soul and it shows every day in their work to improve and to do it all for the town, so there was a connection from the start.”

The Unruly has been in Newbury for three years and is owned by Aaron Brewer.

He said: “I wanted to do something a bit different to what we are doing.

“I have always wanted that lifestyle shop, a place where a guy can come and get a haircut, clothing and coffee.

“We haven’t got there with the clothing yet, but you never know what the future holds.

“Working together makes you a bit stronger, I think. The two things go hand in hand for us.

“I’m really impressed with what Pedro does and how he does it.”

Mr Brewer said he would have been foolish to not expand into Parkway rather than take the risk of opening elsewhere.

He said: “We needed to expand and grow. Newbury is beautiful, it’s working well. Very welcoming, everyone loves what we are doing.”

Speaking on his first year in business in Newbury, Mr Harrison said: “We have been lucky to have really good customers.

“We try every day to do a good job.

“The people say this is the best coffee in Newbury and we have a really good relationship with the guests and that’s really important for us.”