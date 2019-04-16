Appeal for witnesses following Kennet Centre incident

THAMES Valley Police has released images of specific witnesses who may have vital information following an incident of causing fear of violence in Newbury.

The incident took place in the Savers store in the Kennet Shopping Centre on Sunday, April 7 between 10am and 11am.

A man entered the premises three times during this period and verbally threatened a member of staff.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was not injured during the incident.

Specialist investigator, Colin Squibb from Newbury Police Station, said: “I am appealing for the people in these images to come forward.

"They are not in any trouble, however, we believe they may have witnessed the incidents and have information vital to our investigation.

“The victim was left shaken following the incident”.

A 28-year-old man from Reading has been charged with causing fear of violence and bailed to appear at Reading Magistrates Court on 7 May.

Anyone who has information about this incident, should report the details on the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190105094.

Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.