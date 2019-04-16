Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Appeal for witnesses following Kennet Centre incident

Police want to speak with these people who were in the Savers store last Sunday

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886639

Appeal for witnesses following Kennet Centre incident

THAMES Valley Police has released images of specific witnesses who may have vital information following an incident of causing fear of violence in Newbury.

The incident took place in the Savers store in the Kennet Shopping Centre on Sunday, April 7 between 10am and 11am.

A man entered the premises three times during this period and verbally threatened a member of staff.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was not injured during the incident.

Specialist investigator, Colin Squibb from Newbury Police Station, said: “I am appealing for the people in these images to come forward.

"They are not in any trouble, however, we believe they may have witnessed the incidents and have information vital to our investigation.

“The victim was left shaken following the incident”.

A 28-year-old man from Reading has been charged with causing fear of violence and bailed to appear at Reading Magistrates Court on 7 May.

Anyone who has information about this incident, should report the details on the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190105094.

Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Owen1

    16/04/2019 - 16:04

    Why don’t we have clear images from CCTV nowadays? It’s 2019 people!!!

    Reply

Jeanie, Countess of Carnarvon dies

Countess of Carnarvon dies

The Queen gleams in green at Newbury Racecourse

The Queen graces Newbury Racecourse

Homes proposed next to Newbury pub

Homes proposed next to Newbury pub

Family skydive in memory of Newbury man with 'verve for life'

Family skydive in memory of Newbury man with 'verve for life'

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33