In this week's Newbury Weekly News, authorities refuse to say who is responsible for a potentially fatal incident in Newbury town centre.

Also in this week's paper, a vulnerable Thatcham man was hounded by the authorities in the weeks before his death, an inquest heard.

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid to the countess of Carnarvon.

And we talk to Labour and the Green Party about their election pledges.

In Hungerford news, an election leaflet which portrays local Conservative candidates as saviours of the town library has prompted anger and derision.

Plus, a former leader of West Berkshire Council blames his own authority for a constituent’s £60,000 bill.

In Thatcham, we profile candidates for the Greens, Labour and UKIP and a campaign to save the parish hall is underway.

And in North Hampshire, three firefighters complete the three peak challenge for charity and a Silchester charity brings Easter joy.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

All this and more for just £1. Support your local paper and pick up a copy today.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday and What'sApp. Send the message 'news' to 07484 919596.