Full list of candidates standing for West Berkshire Council

THERE will be shake up of West Berkshire Council this year following changes to ward boundaries.

In a move expected to save £70,000 a year the number of councillors has been reduced from 52 to 43 and the number of wards has dropped from 30 to 24.

Five three-councillor wards, nine two-councillor wards and 10 one-councillor wards will form the new political map of West Berkshire in the elections on May 2.

Labour and the Conservatives are fielding a full board of candidates, 43 each, the Lib Dems have 36 standing, the Greens 16 and UKIP four.

ALDERMASTON

Dominic Kevin Boeck (Conservative), Peter Alexander Greenhalgh (Liberal Democrats), David William Hancock (Labour)

BASILDON

Jonathan Ashley (Labour) Alex Carter (Green Party), Laura Rose Coyle (Liberal Democrats), Alan Law (Conservative)

BRADFIELD

Ross Mackinnon (Conservative), Ian Mckay (Labour), Ian David Chalmers Park (Liberal Democrats)

BUCKLEBURY

Mike Cole (Liberal Democrats), Frank Greenwood (Labour), Graham Gerald Pask (Conservative), Jacqueline Paynter (Green Party)

BURGHFIELD and MORTIMER (three councillor ward)

Graham Henry Bridgman (Conservative), John Patrick Hannawin (Labour), Graham William Hudson (Labour), (Carol Ingrid Jackson-Doerge (Conservative), Janet Lilian Bishop (Labour), Royce Ekins Longton (Liberal Democrats), Alison May (Green Party), Geoffrey Brian Mayes (Liberal Democrats), Ian Christopher Morrin (Conservative)

CHIEVELEY and COLD ASH (two councillor ward)

Marc Charon (Labour), Hilary Cole (Conservative), Chris Evans (Labour), Jill Hoblin (Green Party), David Robert Lister (Liberal Democrats), Garth Whiteley Simpson (Conservative), James Colin Thomas (Green)

DOWNLANDS

Martin Eric Colston (Liberal Democrats), Clive Hooker (Conservative), Grahame John Murphy (Labour)

HUNGERFORD and KINTBURY (three councillor ward)

Dennis Charles Benneyworth (Conservative), Ron Blindell (Labour), Rob Chicken (Liberal Democrats), James William John Cole (Conservative), Tim Davis (Green Party), Denise Anne Gaines (Liberal Democrats), Paul Pugh (Labour), Claire Michelle Rowles (Conservative), Matt Wilson (Labour), Shaun Henry Wood (Liberal Democrats)

LAMBOURN

Charlie Lloyd Robert Christopher (Liberal Democrats), Howard Robert Woollaston (Conservative), Moz Bulbeck Reynolds (Labour)

NEWBURY CENTRAL (two councillor ward)

Mark Andrew Beach (Labour), Caroline Anne De Vere Ffrench Blake (Labour), Joseph Alvin Clarke (Conservative), Susan Millington (Green Party), Andy Moore (Liberal Democrats), Anthony Vincent Stretton (Conservative) Martha Vickers (Liberal Democrats)

NEWBURY CLAY HILL (two councillor ward)

Jeff Beck (Conservative), Danielle Louise Bryan (Green Party), Jeff Cant (Conservative), Gemma Elizabeth Lowe (Labour), Lee Mcdougall (Labour) Simon Everett Pike (Liberal Democrats), Pamela Jean Lusby Taylor (Liberal Democrats)

NEWBURY GREENHAM (three councillor ward)

Malik Kamail Pasha Azam (UKIP), Phil Barnett (Liberal Democrats), Christine Anne Copeland (Labour), Billy Drummond (Liberal Democrats), Miles William Evans (Conservative), Sarah Anouska Greenall (Conservative), Mark Anthony Jones (Conservative), Matthew Thomas James Lowe (Green Party), Erik Pattenden (Liberal Democrats), Gary Puffett (Labour Party), Michael John Wakelyn (Labour)

NEWBURY SPEEN

Robert Chapman (Labour), Jeanette Clifford (Conservative), Bert Clough (Labour), Lynne Doherty (Conservative), Tony Harris (Liberal Democrats), Steve Masters (Green Party)

NEWBURY WASH COMMON (three councillor ward)

Adrian Neil Abbs (Liberal Democrats), Stuart Philip Davenport (Conservative), Adrian Arthur Walter Edwards (Conservative), David Ralph Marsh (Green Party), Anthony Corbett Pick (Conservative), Peter Charles Tullett (Labour), Tony Vickers (Liberal Democrats), Andrew William Wallace (Labour), Julie Caroline Wintrup (Labour)

PANGBOURNE

Suzie Ferguson (Labour), Gareth John Hurley (Conservative), Matthew James Shakespeare (Liberal Democrats)

RIDGEWAY

Charlotte Therese Blackman (Labour), Virginia Anne Von Celsing (Conservative), Carolyne Lindsey Culver (Green Party), Michael Phillip Bernard Palmer (UKIP)

THATCHAM CENTRAL (two councillor ward)

Dave Burns (Labour), Richard John Crumly (Conservative), Paul John Field (Green Party), Gary Huntley (Labour), Marigold Mary Jaques (Conservative), Owen Edward Jeffery (Liberal Democrats), Nassar Kessell (Liberal Democrats), David John McMahon (UKIP)

THATCHAM COLTHROP and CROOKHAM

Steve Ardagh-Walter (Conservative), John Andrew Boyd (Liberal Democrats), James Andrew Stephen Wilder (Labour)

THATCHAM NORTH EAST (two councillor ward)

Jason Paul Collis (Conservative), Jeremy Richard Cottam (Liberal Democrats), Robert William Denton-Powell (Conservative), Lee Raymond James Dillon (Liberal Democrats), Neale Thomas Hall (Labour), Teresa Anne McDowell (Labour)

THATCHAM WEST (two councillor ward)

Sarah Anne Berrington (Labour), Jeff Brooks (Liberal Democrats), Ellen Mary Crumly (Conservative), Gary Edward Johnson (UKIP), Jane Elisabeth Livermore (Green Party), Helen Elizabeth Picken (Conservative), Susan Elizabeth Turauskis (Labour), Keith William Woodhams (Liberal Democrats)

THEALE

Alan Michael Macro (Liberal Democrats), Chris Ryder (Labour), Alex Traves (Conservative)

TILEHURST and PURLEY (three councillor ward)

Elizabeth Rowena Jane Bell (Labour), Steve Bown (Liberal Democrats), Richard John Jones (Conservative), Stuart Graham Silvester Lythgoe (Labour), Thomas Joseph Marino (Conservative), Ben Rayner (Labour), Andrew Brian Williamson (Conservative) Steve Young (Green Party)

TILEHURST BIRCH COPSE (two councillor ward)

Gary Brampton (Green Party), Louise Harriet Coulson (Labour and Co-operative), Anthony Nicholas Linden (Conservative), Gary Arthur Norman (Liberal Democrats), Elizabeth Rosemary O'Keeffe (Liberal Democrats), Joanne Lisa Stewart (Conservative), Clive Taylor (Labour and Co-operative)

TILEHURST SOUTH and HOLYBROOK (two councillor ward)

Peter Argyle (Conservative), Charles Spalding Croal (Labour), Emma Claire Gillespie (Labour), Sarah Lowes (Liberal Democrats), Vaughan Miller (Liberal Democrats), Richard James Somner (Conservative)