Changes to bus services in Newbury and Thatcham

THERE will be a changes to a number of bus services in West Berkshire from next week.

The first operational changes since Reading Buses acquired Newbury & District last September will come into effect on Tuesday.

New timetables will be coming to routes 1a and 1c to coordinate them with Reading Buses’ Jet Black 1, to provide a combined 15-minute frequency between Newbury Wharf and Thatcham Broadway via West Berkshire Community Hospital.

As part of these changes, routes 1b and 1d will no longer run as they are covered by the 1, 1a and 1c.

There will also be changes to Newbury & District’s route 103 timetable.

Routes 123 and 124 will no longer run as Kennections buses already serve these areas.

Customers who use service 123 can use Kennections route 8 or route 103 between Newbury and Greenham, including for Tesco, or Kennections route 9 for the Racecourse.

Customers of the 124 service can use Kennections route 4 for Speen, and the more comprehensive Kennections route 2 for Wash Common.

At the same time as the timetables are changing, Newbury & District fares will be brought into line with Reading Buses and Kennections in Newbury and Thatcham.

All Newbury & District routes (1a, 1c and 103) will become part of the Reading Buses ‘simplyNewbury & Thatcham’ area.

The current offer of free travel to concessionary pass holders on Newbury & District services (and 50p on jet black) before 9.30am on weekdays will cease to exist.

Instead, there will be a new £1 single fare for concessionary pass- holders.

Journeys between Newbury and Thatcham (and Newbury and Bishops Green) will be priced at £2.50 for an adult (£4 day ticket) or £1.50 (£2.50 day ticket) for Boost customers. Other fares are available for shorter journeys.

Seven day tickets will cost £12.50 for adults and £9.50 for Boost both online and on the Kennections app 30-day tickets are also available.

Customers can buy smartcards online or from the Reading bus shop, as well as mobile tickets from the Kennections app and use them on both Reading Buses and Newbury & District services in the area.

Newbury & District are also introducing the Reading Buses Boost scheme to allow more young people to access cheaper fares.

Reading Buses chief executive officer Robert Williams says the companies have been reviewing how they can work closer together and maximise the benefit of being under the same ownership.

“By making these changes, we can consolidate all our operations in the area and provide an integrated network that is financially sustainable for the long-term future,” he added.

Other Reading Buses tickets will be available for use on the Newbury & District services, such as the simplyNetwork group ticket.