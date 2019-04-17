Timmie Roe chasing more success for Underwood

BEEDON owner-trainer Tim Underwood could let prolific winner Timmie Roe bid for a seven-timer at the Cazenove Capital Old Berkshire Hunt Point-to-Point meeting at Lockinge, near Wantage, on Easter Monday.

Underwood has a choice of entries with the eight-year-old gelding, who is engaged in the Cazenove

Capital Mixed Open and the Bear at Wantage (Arkell's) PPORA Club Members Conditions Race for Veteran and Novice Riders.

Timmie Roe, whose six wins have made him the country's leading horse so far this season, is among 17 entries for the former contest, which could see Southfield Theatre bid to get back to winning ways.

The 11-year-old, trained by Sara Bradstock at nearby Letcombe Bassett and ridden by her daughter, Lily, was successful at Larkhill and Cocklebarrow earlier this season before finishing ninth in the St James's Place Foxhunter Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Man Of Steel, who is chasing a hat-trick for Aston Rowant trainer Alan Hill after wins at Kingston Blount and Godstone is another likely contender.

Timmie Roe, the mount of Phil York, is also among 11 entries for the veteran and novice riders' race where the main dangers appear to be Top Chief and Chosen Lucky.

Underwood has also entered Streets Of London, a four-time winner this term, although the five-year-old holds an alternative engagement at Charing on Saturday.

The six-race card, which gets under way at 2pm, has attracted 56 entries, and clerk of the course Paul

Caudwell plans to water the track on Sunday with 60,000 gallons to maintain the going, which he described as being good earlier this week.

Preceding the main card are two pony races, sponsored by Pinewood School, Bourton, starting at 12.30, with a parade of hounds at 1pm.

Gates open at 10am and admission is £10 per person (cash only) with children under 16 free. Lockinge is 2m SE of Wantage on the B4494 (8m NW Exit 13 of the M4). OX12 8PA.