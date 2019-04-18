Tadley aim to sign off on a high note

TADLEY Calleva boss Danny Dolan believes the club are in a good position as they prepare for their final Sydenhams Wessex Premier game this weekend.

Tadley host AFC Porchester on Saturday and currently sit in 13th position as their first season in the top division comes to a climax.

Dolan’s side suffered a 3-0 away defeat to runaway champions Sholing last weekend and he wants his players to finish the campaign on a high.

He said: “They [Sholing] are head and shoulders above the rest really, but I felt we did well in parts of the game.

“It isn’t the end of the world, but we want to finish on a high against Porchester to try and climb the table.

“It would be nice to get 10th place, but if we don’t it’s not the be-all-and-end-all because it’s not been a bad season.”

Tadley, along with Andover New Street and Christchurch, came up from Division 1 last season and Dolan is thrilled that his side has performed better.

New Street have been relegated, while Christchurch are three points behind Calleva in 15th place.

“Out of the three teams that got promoted last season, we have been the better ones and the club is in a good position at the moment,” he said.

“As long as we can keep hold of players, we will be all right.

“Every point has mattered and when you look at the 10 draws we have had, it’s helped us move up the league.”

Tadley had drawn with Sholing earlier in the season, but the champions proved too strong on Saturday.

Dan Mason headed the hosts ahead, before Kevin Brewster doubled their lead before the break.

Lee Wort made sure of the points for Sholing after the break.