It's crunch time for Crusaders

HUNGERFORD Town boss Ian Herring remains confident that his side can retain their National League South status for another year.

The Crusaders suffered a second successive defeat on Saturday, losing 3-1 at Dulwich Hamlet.

As a result of the loss, they remain in the drop zone – but only one point separates Hungerford, Truro City, Eastbourne Borough and Gloucester City.

Herring said: “It was massively disappointing, especially with the first half and it was a similar situation to last week against Slough, but we were further behind at half-time.

“Looking back, I think the occasion got the better of some players because Dulwich are a big and physical side.”

Hungerford trailed 3-0 at the break and Herring said: “At any level of football you have to come out of the traps quickly so we’ll have another chat about it and see where we can improve.

“It’s not something you can turn on or off as a group and it is important that you don’t give your opposition a sniff.”

Hungerford have two crucial games over Easter as they face Bath City at home on Friday before heading to champions Torquay United on Monday.

Herring said: “I still believe we can put together a run of three wins from now until the end of the season.

“It will be a tough game on Friday. Bath are going for the play-offs, but they’re not in great form lately, so they’ll be looking to put that right.

“All I ask from my players is for them to have the right attitude and application from the first whistle.

“The players know they can do it – they have proved to themselves they can because it’s been done before.

“But we need to bounce back and if we get the three points on Friday, it’ll give us confidence going into the game with Torquay.”

