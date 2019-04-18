Thames Valley Police officer charged with assault

A Thames Valley Police officer has been charged in connection with an indecent assault.

Sergeant James Chapman, aged 43, based in West Berkshire Local Policing Area, was charged via postal requisition yesterday with indecent assault on a girl under 14 years old.

The charge is in connection with an incident at a property in Oxford in 1991.

Mr Chapman was arrested on September 17 last year and is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on May 21.

He was suspended from duty following his arrest.