Crowds expected at Lambourn Open Day

THE annual Peter O'Sullevan Lambourn Open Day returns on Good Friday (tomorrow), with crowds of around 10,000 expected to turn out.

The open day is a unique opportunity to see the horses in the training establishments throughout the Lambourn Valley.

A total of 23 racing trainers will open their stables to the public from 8.30am, including Newbury Racecourse's leading trainer Nicky Henderson.

Henderson's Seven Barrows is expected to see plenty of interest with Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Altior, among the stars on show.

Stable visits to Oliver Sherwood, Warren Greatrex, Jamie Osborne and Harry Dunlop are also available to the public.

Crowds will be able to experience camel racing in the afternoon as entertainment kicks off in the town centre at 1pm.

There will also be a parade of Equine Heroes including Buveur D'Air, Sprinter Sacre and Connygree.

Although pre-booked tickets are off sale, tickets can still be purchased on the day of the event.

Car Parks will be open from 8am, with most yards opening their gates at 8.30am, but be aware that parking will be tight due to the amount of people expected to attend.

Entry is £15 per person, with children under 12 years admitted free, payable at all car parks. But if you wish to attend the afternoon entertainment from 1pm, tickets are priced at £10.

