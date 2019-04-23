Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Man stole brandy from Sainsbury's

32-year-old drug addict also assaulted store security guard

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

Court

A BAUGHURST man pleaded guilty to stealing from Sainsbury’s and assaulting a security guard who tried to stop him. 

In the dock at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 9, was Henry James Jnr, 32, of Little Aldershot Lane. 

He pleaded guilty to stealing bottles of brandy from Sainsbury’s, Tadley, to the value of £136 and assaulting security guard Daniel MacDonald when he tried to apprehend him.

David Fosler, prosecuting, described how Mr James had gone to Sainsbury’s on September 29 and had put four bottles of brandy into a bag.

He then covered them with bags of crisps before leaving the store. 

Security guard Mr MacDonald stopped Mr James and was pushed to the floor, sustaining a head injury.

The bag containing the bottles of brandy was dropped, smashing the contents.

Defending Mr James was Hita Mashru, who said that at that time Mr James was dependent on drugs, which led to this behaviour.

She added that the security guard was not in uniform when he approached Mr James, who admits pushing out at him.  

Mr James has since reduced his methadone intake and is living with his parents, whom Miss Mashru described as “a great support for him”.

She said: “There has been a significant change in his life.

“He is in a much better place than he has been.

“On the previous occasions it was the drugs that were the problem.”  

The residing magistrate said that considering Mr James’ history of theft and shoplifting – amounting to more than 40 convictions – she didn’t think a fine would be appropriate. 

The case has been adjourned until April 29, awaiting a probation report.

Mr James was released on unconditional bail. 

  • grumpy

    23/04/2019 - 10:10

    Another waster that will probably get let off :(

