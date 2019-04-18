Tigers ace Leila lifts British title

LEILA Whitehouse won the British WTKA Junior Open Muay Thai under-46kg championship at Barnsley.

Leila, aged 12, and her sister Ebony, 13, are both trained by their father Ian, head coach of Shaolin Tigers Newbury, and his team of instructors, at the club in Water Side Court, Bone Lane.

Ebony, pictured above, lost her semi-final bout to a more experienced opponent from the GMC Muay Thai gym in Bury, but showed a lot of heart.

Leila reached the final after dominating her semi-final against an opponent who had beaten her at a competition in Windsor.

She was too strong for her opponent from the Westside club in Hounslow, winning all five rounds to become the WTKA Sandee British open champion.

If anyone is interested in Thaiboxing, visit the Facebook page – Shaolin Tigers Newbury Muay Thai – or contact Ian Whitehouse on 07748-427634.