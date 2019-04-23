Newbury schoolgirls charity triathlon

A TRIO of Year 7 students from St Bartholomew’s School, Newbury, have been swimming, running and cycling to help raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The three girls – Darcy Hunt, Elsa Farrow and Josephine Winchester – arranged the Trio Triathlon themselves at the end of March in support of their house charity.

Darcy swam 5km (200 lengths) in one hour 27 minutes, before Josephine pedalled 10km in 57 minutes.

Elsa completed the challenge with a 5km run in 30 minutes.

So far the girls have raised more than £350 for the charity.

Patterson House, one of four houses at the school, recently announced that it has just raised enough money to sponsor its sixth guide dog.

It costs £2,500 to train a guide dog and students across all year groups get involved in the fundraising in a variety of ways.

The guide dogs, which come to visit the school whenever they can, are all named by the students of Patterson House.