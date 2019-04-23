Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury schoolgirls charity triathlon

St Bart's trio help sponsor sixth guide dog

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

Newbury schoolgirls charity triathlon

A TRIO of Year 7 students from St Bartholomew’s School, Newbury, have been swimming, running and cycling to help raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The three girls – Darcy Hunt, Elsa Farrow and Josephine Winchester – arranged the Trio Triathlon themselves at the end of March in support of their house charity.

Darcy swam 5km (200 lengths) in one hour 27 minutes, before Josephine pedalled 10km in 57 minutes.

Elsa completed the challenge with a 5km run in 30 minutes.

So far the girls have raised more than £350 for the charity.

Patterson House, one of four houses at the school, recently announced that it has just raised enough money to sponsor its sixth guide dog.

It costs £2,500 to train a guide dog and students across all year groups get involved in the fundraising in a variety of ways.

The guide dogs, which come to visit the school whenever they can, are all named by the students of Patterson House.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Loungers given go-ahead for Newbury town centre

Loungers given town centre go-ahead

Plans to demolish former Newbury pub withdrawn

Plans to demolish former Newbury pub withdrawn

Outcry over library claim

Outcry over library claim

18 council staff earn £100k-plus

18 council staff earn £100k-plus

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33