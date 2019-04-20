Children soak up puddle jumping

NEWBURY’s Market Place was awash with wellies on Sunday as the town soaked up a day of puddle jumping.

The popular event, organised by Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by the Kennet Shopping centre, included activities such as welly-wanging.

Children jumped, leaped and splashed in the puddles filled by firefighters from Newbury Fire Station’s Red Watch team.

More than £300 was raised on the day, with all proceeds going to Hampshire-based children’s hospice Naomi House and Jacksplace.

Head of fundraising at Naomi House & Jacksplace Suzie Simmons said: “We had a great time at Newbury’s puddle jumping event on Sunday.

“There were great crowds at the event and we loved meeting so many enthusiastic puddle jumpers.

“We receive great support from the people of Newbury and our thanks go to Newbury BID, Kennet Shopping centre and the Newbury business community for all they do to support the region’s most seriously-ill children and young adults.

“The event has already raised more than £300, which is enough to fund six sensory play sessions for the children staying at Naomi House & Jacksplace on good days, difficult days and last days.”