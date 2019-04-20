Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Children soak up puddle jumping

The annual popular event raises more than £300 for Naomi House & Jacksplace

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886639

Children soak up puddle jumping

NEWBURY’s Market Place was awash with wellies on Sunday as the town soaked up a day of puddle jumping. 

The popular event, organised by Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by the Kennet Shopping centre, included activities such as welly-wanging.

Children jumped, leaped and splashed in the puddles filled by firefighters from Newbury Fire Station’s Red Watch team.

More than £300 was raised on the day, with all proceeds going to Hampshire-based children’s hospice Naomi House and Jacksplace.  

Head of fundraising at Naomi House & Jacksplace Suzie Simmons said: “We had a great time at Newbury’s puddle jumping event on Sunday.

“There were great crowds at the event and we loved meeting so many enthusiastic puddle jumpers.

“We receive great support from the people of Newbury and our thanks go to Newbury BID, Kennet Shopping centre and the Newbury business community for all they do to support the region’s most seriously-ill children and young adults.

“The event has already raised more than £300, which is enough to fund six sensory play sessions for the children staying at Naomi House & Jacksplace on good days, difficult days and last days.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Appeal for witnesses following Kennet Centre incident

Appeal for witnesses following Kennet Centre incident

Loungers given go-ahead for Newbury town centre

Loungers given town centre go-ahead

Man stole charity box in aid of deaf children

Man stole charity box in aid of deaf children

Banned driver weeps as he is jailed for breaking court orders

Motorist weeps as he is jailed for breaking court orders

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33