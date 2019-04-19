Plans to demolish former Newbury pub withdrawn

PLANS to bring retailer Home Bargains to the site of a derelict Newbury pub have been withdrawn.

The Narrow Boat pub on the A4 would have been demolished under the scheme and replaced with a 12,000 sq ft retail unit.

At the time of the plans being submitted in June last year, documents said that a tenant for new unit had been identified, but discussions were not at an advanced enough stage for them to be named.

However, a source later told the Newbury Weekly News that Home Bargains was looking to move into the unit.

West Berkshire Council said that the applicant, PIL Newbury Ltd, had decided to withdraw the application this week and would be resubmitting an amended proposal.

The Narrow Boat closed in December 2016, with the applicant saying that there was “no genuine prospect of a continuing pub use”.

The new store will create around 30 full and part-time jobs.

The application sparked concerns from Kennet Shopping centre owner HIG Luxembourg Holdings and Parkway Shopping owner Aberdeen Standard.

The two companies said that the retail unit would be “harmful to the vitality and viability of Newbury town centre”.