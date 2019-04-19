Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Plans to demolish former Newbury pub withdrawn

Retailer planning to move onto site

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

New retailer would 'further intensify the challenge' to Newbury town centre

PLANS to bring retailer Home Bargains to the site of a derelict Newbury pub have been withdrawn. 

The Narrow Boat pub on the A4 would have been demolished under the scheme and replaced with a 12,000 sq ft retail unit.

At the time of the plans being submitted in June last year, documents said that a tenant for new unit had been identified, but discussions were not at an advanced enough stage for them to be named.

However, a source later told the Newbury Weekly News that Home Bargains was looking to move into the unit. 

West Berkshire Council said that the applicant, PIL Newbury Ltd, had decided to withdraw the application this week and would be resubmitting an amended proposal. 

The Narrow Boat closed in December 2016, with the applicant saying that there was “no genuine prospect of a continuing pub use”.

The new store will create around 30 full and part-time jobs.

The application sparked concerns from Kennet Shopping centre owner HIG Luxembourg Holdings and Parkway Shopping owner Aberdeen Standard.

The two companies said that the retail unit would be “harmful to the vitality and viability of Newbury town centre”.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Appeal for witnesses following Kennet Centre incident

Appeal for witnesses following Kennet Centre incident

Man stole charity box in aid of deaf children

Man stole charity box in aid of deaf children

Unlucky drink-driver crashed into police car

Unlucky drink-driver crashed into police car

Banned driver weeps as he is jailed for breaking court orders

Motorist weeps as he is jailed for breaking court orders

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33