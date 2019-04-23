Athletes turn out for Newbury Duathlon

CLAIRE and Dan Hall made it a family affair in the Newbury Duathlon on Saturday.

The husband-and-wife pair, who are based in Newbury, both produced impressive performances in the event, which started and finished at Chieveley.

Claire came home in a time of 1.31.15 and was the second female athlete to complete the course, which consisted of two 5k runs, either side of a 25k cycle ride.

Dan finished in 28th place in a time of 1.27.44.

Newbury Road Club’s Mark Chance also produced a good performance, placing 35th in a time of 1.28:56.

The event, which attracted a field of 165 athletes, was dominated by Oxford University Triathlon Club members.

The overall winner was Joe Bowness, who finished first in a time of 1.16:59, ahead of Phil Kruse (Swimpodium) 1.17:23 in second and Jonathan Tindall (Oxford Tri) 1.17:47 in third.

And Oxford Tri made it a one-two when Rebecca Duxbury raced to victory in the female event.

She placed 14th overall with a time of 1.24.23.

Although the event is a local race, it attracts a high-class field from a wide distance.

The top 25 finishers included duathletes representing clubs from Oxford, Portsmouth, Cardiff, London, Sheffield, Southampton and Bicester.

Adrian May, from Newbury Athletics Club finished 50th with a time of 1.32.29.

And there was a good performance from May’s clubmate Daniel Hawkins, who clocked 1.40.05.

Pete Jenkins was the first member of Tadley Runners over the line as he came home 89th in 1.44.14.

Newbury Road Club’s Ian Page came home 112th in a time of 1.50.39, six places ahead of Tony Duck, who finished in 1.51.55.

Tania Whitby of Newbury AC finished just outside the medals in the female over-40 category as she placed fourth (116th overall) in 1.51.34.