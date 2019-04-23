Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Athletes turn out for Newbury Duathlon

The event took place in Newbury earlier this month

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Athletes turn out for Newbury Duathlon

CLAIRE and Dan Hall made it a family affair in the Newbury Duathlon on Saturday.

The husband-and-wife pair, who are based in Newbury, both produced impressive performances in the event, which started and finished at Chieveley.

Claire came home in a time of 1.31.15 and was the second female athlete to complete the course, which consisted of two 5k runs, either side of a 25k cycle ride.

Dan finished in 28th place in a time of 1.27.44.

Newbury Road Club’s Mark Chance also produced a good performance, placing 35th in a time of  1.28:56.

The event, which attracted a field of 165 athletes, was dominated by  Oxford University Triathlon Club members.

The overall winner was Joe Bowness, who finished first in a time of 1.16:59, ahead of Phil Kruse (Swimpodium) 1.17:23 in second and Jonathan Tindall (Oxford Tri) 1.17:47 in third.

And Oxford Tri made it a one-two when Rebecca Duxbury raced to victory in the female event.
She placed 14th overall with a time of 1.24.23.

Although the event is a local race, it attracts a high-class field from a wide distance.

The top 25 finishers included duathletes representing clubs from Oxford, Portsmouth, Cardiff, London, Sheffield, Southampton and Bicester.

Adrian May, from Newbury Athletics Club finished 50th  with a time of 1.32.29.

And there was a good performance from May’s clubmate Daniel Hawkins, who clocked 1.40.05.

Pete Jenkins was the first member of Tadley Runners over the line as he came home 89th in 1.44.14.

Newbury Road Club’s Ian Page came home 112th in a time of 1.50.39, six places ahead of Tony Duck, who finished in 1.51.55.

Tania Whitby of Newbury AC  finished just outside the medals in the female over-40 category as she placed fourth (116th overall) in 1.51.34.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Loungers given go-ahead for Newbury town centre

Loungers given town centre go-ahead

Outcry over library claim

Outcry over library claim

18 council staff earn £100k-plus

18 council staff earn £100k-plus

Plans to demolish former Newbury pub withdrawn

Plans to demolish former Newbury pub withdrawn

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33