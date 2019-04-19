Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Town hold Bath to goalless draw

Hungerford entertained Bath City at Bulpit Lane on Friday

HUNGERFORD Town and Bath City had to settle for a point each as the National League South clash ended 0-0 at Bulpit Lane on Good Friday.

The Crusaders had chances to take the lead through both Conor Lynch and Cameron Hargreaves, but they couldn't find the opener.

The visitors did control the majority of possession, but Town goalkeeper Michael Luyambula wasn't tested much.

Ian Herring's side remain in a relegation scrap and now turn their attentions to a clash with league champions, Torquay United, on Easter Monday.

