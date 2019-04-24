Firefighters in peak condition

THREE Tadley firefighters completed the Three Peaks Challenge at the weekend.

Daniel Pearce, Charles Collins and Perry Tessier-Hunt climbed the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales in full firefighting kit and breathing apparatus weighing 30kg.

In doing so, they managed to raise more than £1,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Ian Shaw was their support and team driver.

After spending Friday night at Fort William Fire Station, the team started theirThree Peaks Challenge at 4.33pm on Saturday by climbing Ben Nevis.

Mr Pearce said: “The weather was clear so we had some amazing views, but it was very windy and there was still lots of snow and ice on the top 20 per cent of the mountain.

“The wind speed at the summit was gusting at 50mph which also meant the windchill temperature dropped to -16°C

“It was very hard going and it slowed our progress.

“Once we were down, we then drove to Scafell Pike and set off climbing in the early hours.

“Again, very cold and windy but amazing views and we got to watch the sunrise break over the Lake District.

“We made up some time here, but on our way down we stopped to help an injured hiker with a sprained ankle by strapping it up with bandages from our first aid kit.

“Once we were down, we then drove to Snowdon and set off. We made the summit with great views again, not quite as cold, but still windy.

“Just after leaving the summit, we came across an exhausted hiker with no food, water or equipment so we stayed with him and helped him down off the mountain.”

The total walking distance was 23 miles (37km) with an ascent of 3,064 metres (10,052ft).

Watch manager Sally Gould said: “As a station we like to challenge ourselves, and raise money for good causes. The team decided that this was the challenge for them.

“They have been dedicated to training and preparing for the challenge.

“I am proud of their achievements, in some difficult conditions.

“They sacrificed the time they had set for themselves to assist others who had come into difficulties on the mountains, which shows the true firefighter spirit.”

They have so far raised £1,039 for The Fire Fighters Charity.

If you would like to donate and add to their total, visit www.gofundme.com/tadley3peaks