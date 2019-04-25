Rossiter handed new Irish contract

FORMER Newbury rugby player Fin Rossiter believes the hard work has paid off after signing with the London Irish Senior Academy for 2019/20.

The 18-year-old from Upper Woolhampton is one of five additions to the academy when the contracts were signed earlier this month.

And now Rossiter is determined to continue his progression.

“I am honestly over the moon,” he said. “It was something I’d been dreaming about since I joined the academy at 13 and I have been working very hard for it for five years – it felt like the hard work had paid off.”

However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing as the former Pangbourne College student has been hit with a number of injuries, including a hamstring issue, which has been tough.

He said: “The injuries have affected me pretty heavily mentally.

“It’s been tough to miss so much of the season, but once I’d gotten over feeling down about it, I decided to see it as an opportunity to get myself in the best place physically.

“Since then I’ve managed it pretty well and have been putting as much work in as possible, so if anything the injuries have motivated me.”

Having spent five years in the Irish set-up, Rossiter has praised the support they have given him to improve as a player.

He said: “They’ve supported me on the pitch and have spent huge amounts of time with me going through game footage of me and other players to see how I can make myself better on the pitch.

“They’ve also provided support for me in areas like strength and conditioning and psychology, which have definitely contributed to bettering my performance.”

And now he’s hoping the support from the club can lead to a number of senior appearances.

He said: “All of that support has definitely made me want to push for senior appearances and I think that could become a reality in the years to come if I approach it with the right attitude.”

Rossiter has also set his sights on playing for England once again, having already done so in the AON International series in South Africa.

“I’d like to be in the mix for England U20s and hopefully earn myself a place in the squad for the 2020 U20 World Cup.

“In the long term, my goal is to make myself a regular player in the London Irish first team, and although that obviously may take three or four seasons, it’s where I’d like to be,” he added.