Queen attends funeral in Highclere

THE Queen has attended the funeral of her lifelong friend Jeanie, Countess of Carnarvon MBE, at St Michael’s Church in Highclere today (Thursday).

Jeanie, Countess of Carnarvon, died on April 11, aged 83.

The service was conducted by the rector of St Michael’s and All Angels, the Rev Canon Christine Dale, assisted by the Rev Tim Horsington.

Born in the US, in 1956 the countess married the 7th Earl of Carnarvon, Henry Herbert – then Lord Porchester – who died in 2001 aged 77.

She was the mother of the 8th Earl of Carnarvon George (Geordie) Herbert, Henry Herbert and Carolyn Warren, and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.

The immediate family attended a private burial at Highclere Chapel following the service. The Queen left following the service and did not attend the burial.

