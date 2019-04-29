NEWBURY UKIP is hoping that apathy over Brexit will lead voters to see the party as the only viable alternative.

The party is fielding four candidates for the district council and despite not being able to claim a majority, it said it would be able to challenge the status quo.

UKIP chairman for Berkshire Gary Johnson, who is standing for Thatcham West, said there would be a lot of apathy at the polls.

He said: “I do feel, especially now, that people are fed up with the Tories, Lib Dems and Labour.

“The only alternative would be to vote for UKIP.

“I don’t think it’s a laugh any more, it wouldn’t be a wasted vote.

“Putting a cross in the box for UKIP, it will give them a sense of being.

“In the past you chose party colour or a person’s name.

“I feel a lot of people go to the booth blind.

“What I’m trying to do is give us an opportunity, give us the chance to become councillors and then look at our record over that period.”

Mr Johnson said that UKIP was a people’s party and, despite not being able to win a large share of the council seats, would stand up for residents and hold the majority to account.

He said: “What we can do is monitor their progress.

“I think we can work with the electorate, we are a people’s party.

“We can say to all councillors ‘if you don’t listen we are going to take action’.”

Mr Johnson said that UKIP councillors would press for half-hour free car parking in town centres and to re-establish the community wardens and see more provision for young people.

He said: “Parking needs to be addressed in Newbury to rejuvenate the town centre.

“We are very keen to see the wardens come back.

“They did an excellent job when working with the police and town council.

“We don’t have that now.”

Mr Johnson said that the mood on the doorsteps quickly turned to Brexit and not local issues.

“We have Brexit rammed down our throats everyday,” he said.

“I think what will happen is there will be apathy.

“People who voted Conservative will not vote Conservative.

“They will either stay away or look for an alternative and who is best to serve the council.”

“Within seconds they get straight on to Brexit.

“It’s number one, at the forefront of their mind.

“It’s not like last time [the Thatcham West by-election] where people were likely to vote Conservative or Lib Dem.

“Twelve months later it’s a different scenario.

“They have concerns about cuts and austerity.

“Their worry is the future.

“Once we come out of the EU as an independent nation they are hoping that their lifestyle is going to change.

“They don’t see much change in a local election when people say they will make savings or increase council tax – they are looking at the national issues.”

Mr Johnson said that the council should receive more funding from the Government and look more closely at where money was being spent.