'On the go' Chester ready for an active new home

SIX-year-old spaniel-cross Chester is a “loving and active dog who is looking for someone to take him out and about exploring”.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “In typical spaniel fashion, Chester is always on the go.

“He is such a sweet boy who needs some time to get to know you, but he soon makes friends and since being with us he has grown in confidence and we are starting to see his true, gentle and loving nature.

“Chester is looking for an active but quiet household, where he can have time to settle in at his own pace.

“He could live with a calm, female dog in the home and could live with children aged 14 years and over.

“Chester knows some basic training, but will need his new family to continue with what we’re teaching him.

“He loves to investigate at every opportunity, putting his spaniel nose to good use, but can be strong on the lead so his new owners will need to work on this.

“He is a keen student so as well as physical exercise, he enjoys brain games to keep him mentally stimulated.

“Once settled into his new home he could potentially be left for a few hours as long as he has things to keep him occupied.

“He will need a secure garden with six-foot fencing, a haven for him to explore freely.”

If you can give Chester a new home, contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk