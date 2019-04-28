Town council objects to cafe outdoor seating

TOWN councillors have objected to plans for al fresco dining at a recently-approved café.

Food and drink operator Loungers Limited was granted permission to turn the former River Island store in Northbrook Street into a continental-style café and bistro earlier this month.

However, Loungers submitted a separate application to put tables and chairs outside.

The owners claimed that it would help foster an “attractive vibrant street scene” in Newbury town centre.

But at a meeting on Monday, April 15, members of Newbury Town Council’s planning and highways committee opted not to back the proposal.

They said that a detailed site plan, which shows how pedestrian movement would not be obstructed, was required.

Such a site plan would need to show how outdoor tables and chairs would be accommodated alongside a cycle rack adjacent to the former clothing outlet, they added.

Councillors did suggest, however, that the seating area should be surrounded by barriers on three sides.

It is the second time that the town council has objected to plans submitted by the Bristol-based company – which wants to create an informal, neighbourhood café feel – in recent months

In December, members said another café on Newbury’s high street would jeopardise the town’s retail economy, adding it would have an “adverse effect” on the town as a retail hub.

The town council also said the café was incompatible with the objectives laid out in the Newbury Vision and the Newbury Town Plan.

But West Berkshire Council overrode Newbury town councillors’ objections and approved the scheme.