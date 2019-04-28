Commemorating 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings

GREENHAM Trust has teamed up with The Watermill and the Corn Exchange to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings and the Normandy Invasion.

To mark the key role played by RAF Greenham Common, two commemorative performances will take place on June 4 and 5 at the recently-extended 101 Creation Space at Greenham Business Park.

D-Day 75, written by The Watermill’s resident playwright Danielle Pearson, will comprise interactive immersive performances, culminating in a celebratory tea dance led by a professional band of musicians.

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “It is a privilege to be able to host such a special event that has significant historical importance to RAF Greenham Common and our community.

“To honour and commemorate the 75th anniversary, we are hosting this event to celebrate peace, liberty and reconciliation, as well as a reunion opportunity for those that used to live on the air base.

“The event will be a fun and educational experience for all, remembering and celebrating those who fought in the Second World War.”

D-Day 75 looks at the legacy of this extraordinary moment in history on both a local and national scale and the audience will be taken back in time to live the challenges and jubilance of war and learn how it affected those living on the air base and in the local area.

The Watermill’s artistic and executive director Paul Hart said: “It’s a real pleasure to be collaborating with Greenham Trust and the Corn Exchange on this event.

“What better place to remember the 75th anniversary of D-Day than on Greenham Common air base and where General Dwight D Eisenhower made his famous speech on the eve of the D-Day invasions?

“We are delighted to be able to celebrate this major anniversary with a project that puts our local community at its heart.”

Corn Exchange director Grant Brisland added: “With support from Greenham Trust, our local participants will have the expertise of both of our trusted organisations to create a unique performance in an old aircraft hangar at Greenham Business Park.

“We invite the audience to join us for this special commemorative performance in the days leading up to the 75th anniversary of D-Day.”

Tickets to D-Day 75 are £5. For more information and to book, visit www.greenhamtrust.com