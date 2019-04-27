Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

William's closer to his charity goal

11-year-old's football match featuring top trainers raises £800

TOP horseracing trainers Charlie Hills and Warren Greatrex helped a Lambourn schoolboy raise £800 in a charity football match.

The event, dubbed The Biggest Football Match, was organised by William Dunlop with a little help from his father – another Lambourn trainer, Harry Dunlop.

William has been fundraising for the Injured Jockeys Fund in memory of his grandfather, trainer John Dunlop, who died last July.

The 11-year-old said: “It was not expected and hit me hard. I’m keen to honour his memory.”

The match took place on Sunday, at Lambourn Sports Field, Bockhampton Road.

Mr Dunlop said it was disappointing that champion jockeys AP McCoy and John Francome, who had been expected to play, had had to cancel at the last minute, but that he was proud of his son’s achievement.

As well as the football match, William will be cycling 78 miles in the Sussex Classic South Downs Bike Ride on September 7, accompanied by his father.

He also plans other activities through the year to help him reach his target of £1,000.

If you would like to donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ WilliamDunlop2

