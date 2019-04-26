Man assaulted during Thatcham burglary

A NEWBURY man has been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Thatcham.

A 21-year-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were in a property in Braemore Close, when five men forced their way in at around 10pm yesterday (April 25).

The man was assaulted and cash was stolen by the gang, who are all described as white and were wearing balaclavas.

The victims did not require hospital treatment.

A 21-year-old man from Newbury has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Alice Ashman of Force CID at Newbury police station, said: “We would like to hear from anyone with information about this incident.

“It was fortunate neither victim sustained any serious injuries.

“If anyone witnessed this incident or has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the time, officers would like to review this to see if it could assist the investigation.”

Please contact officers by calling 101 quoting reference number 43190124519.

Reports can also be made online or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.