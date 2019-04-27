Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Hungerford avoid relegation on final day

The Crusaders drew but dropped points for Truro ensures their safety in the National League South

HUNGERFORD Town have avoided relegation from the National League South on the final day of the season.

The Crusaders drew 1-1 with East Thurrock United at Bulpit Lane to confirm their stay in the division for another year.

Shaun Batt did put the visitors ahead after 23 minutes but a 90th minute equaliser from full-back Noah Chesmain proved to be vital in their quest for survival.

Hungerford knew before the game, that a point would be enough for them to remain in the division and with Truro City failing to win, they finished two points above the drop zone.

