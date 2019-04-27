Hungerford avoid relegation on final day

HUNGERFORD Town have avoided relegation from the National League South on the final day of the season.

The Crusaders drew 1-1 with East Thurrock United at Bulpit Lane to confirm their stay in the division for another year.

Shaun Batt did put the visitors ahead after 23 minutes but a 90th minute equaliser from full-back Noah Chesmain proved to be vital in their quest for survival.

Hungerford knew before the game, that a point would be enough for them to remain in the division and with Truro City failing to win, they finished two points above the drop zone.

For a full report, match reaction and images, pick up a copy of next week's Newbury Weekly News.