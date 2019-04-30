District a top office location

BASINGSTOKE and Deane has been named as one of the top office locations outside London, and the fourth best in the South East.

The league table of workplace winners, published in Property Week, puts Basingstoke and Deane above locations such as Guildford and Winchester.

The council’s executive director of borough development, Neil Taylor, said: “This is further confirmation that the borough is an increasingly attractive location for companies, with our great connectivity to the ports and to London putting us at the heart of business.”

Hundreds of places were ranked based on factors such as and transport links, access to retail and food outlets and wi-fi connectivity. Of the 406 locations which were assessed, Basingstoke and Deane ranked at 30.