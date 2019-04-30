£315,000 lotto grant joy for Swings & Smiles

WEST Berkshire charity Swings & Smiles has secured a significant boost to its fundraising efforts thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund.

A £315,000 grant over three years will enable the charity to continue running its centre, which offers a place to play and support for children with special needs and their families.

The charity has 400 families already registered and its services are available to any children and young people aged under 25 with special needs.

Groups are also run for siblings, offering them the chance to meet other children who understand their situation.

In addition to what is on offer at its centre in Lower Way, Thatcham, the charity can deliver sessions in the community with its outreach van.

Swings & Smiles founder Sian Cook, said: “I can’t describe the pleasure we have seeing families visiting us on a regular basis and watching the children and their parents benefit from their time with us.

“This is what I set out to achieve in 2007 and it is wonderful to see it come to fruition and to know we are helping to enrich their lives.

“Thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund, we now know we are able to continue to offer this essential service for years to come.

“Their endorsement gives us tremendous credibility and provides us with a secure platform on which to build for the future.”