Appeal to trace missing man

48-year-old was last seen in Newbury yesterday

John Herring

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information to trace a missing man.

Chris Miller, aged 48, was last seen at about 7.30pm yesterday (Monday, April 29) in Newbury.

When he was last seen, Mr Miller, who is from the Banbury area, is believed to have been wearing old white trainers and a t-shirt.

Thames Valley Police said that Mr Miller may have been seen in the area around Pinchington Lane.

Investigating officer, inspector John Yallop, based at Newbury police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who has seen Chris, or who has any information as to his whereabouts.

“If you have seen him or have any information which could help us find him, please get in touch.

“Chris, if you see this appeal, please let us know that you are safe.”

Anyone with any information relevant to this appeal, should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 1247 (29/4).

