Rail replacement service from Newbury

NETWORK Rail will replace a bridge between Newbury and Westbury over the Bank Holiday weekend which will affect train services through the area.

Between Saturday 5 and Monday 7 May , trains between London Paddington and Devon and Cornwall will be diverted, adding up to 50 minutes to journey times; and departure times will be amended.

In the local area, buses will replace trains between Newbury and Bedwyn, and between Pewsey and Swindon.

GWR Director of Operations Rob Mullen thanked customers in advance for their patience and said: “This essential bridge replacement work will allow us to continue to operate services through the area, ensuring we can make the most of our new Intercity Express Trains and in the near future deliver more frequent and quicker journeys.”

The upgrade work being carried by Network Rail is to a bridge west of Newbury at Barnard’s Lock. The bridge replacement is essential to avoid slower line speeds on the route.

Network Rail’s project manager for the scheme Jon Turton said:“This work is vital to ensure that the bridge will be fit for purpose for decades to come and allows trains to remain at a consistent speed without the need to slow down which would lead to an increase in journey times.

“We know that the railway is 50 per cent quieter during Bank Holidays and have planned for this project to take place during the Early May Bank Holiday so that it can be completed with minimal disruption to passengers.

“We would like to thank passengers for their patience during this essential work.”

For more information please visit www.GWR.com/upgrade