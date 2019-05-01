Pre-school is improving, says Ofsted

KINTBURY Pre-school has been rated as ‘good’ by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

This is a one-step jump from its previous ‘requires improvement’ rating in September 2018.

The new ‘good’ rating follows an unannounced inspection in March.

The pre-school, based in the Preston Hall in Gainsborough Avenue, has places for 26 children aged between two and four.

Ofsted inspector Tracy Bartholomew said in a report that “the new manager has made some very positive changes to the pre-school since the last inspection”.

Ms Bartholomew added: “For example, all children’s learning is now observed and tracked, and next steps in learning are effectively planned for, which supports good outcomes for children.

“Staff set up and provide a welcoming environment for the children to learn and play.

“Children are happy and settled at the pre-school and enjoy the vast range of activities which staff provide to support their ongoing learning and development.

“Children are confident and have clearly built some positive relationships with staff and other children.

“For instance, they take turns and enjoy comfort with staff when needed.”

The report went on: “Partnerships with parents are good.

“For example, staff welcome parents at the door to gain valuable feedback about the children’s previous evening, to support continuity of care.”

However, the inspection also identified areas for improvement.

Inspectors found that “at times, some staff do not give children enough time to think and respond to questions to develop their own ideas: on occasions, some staff do not help children to understand why rules are in place, to help them learn and understand the reasoning for boundaries within the pre-school”.

Also, “the committee and manager do not reflect effectively to help them identify and target all areas for improvement”.

Overall, the pre-school was rated ‘good’ in effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for children.

The report stated that, in order to improve further, the pre-school needs to “create more opportunities to challenge children’s thinking skills to encourage them to come up with their own ideas: build on children’s understanding about the reasons for rules to help them develop a greater understanding of why these are in place and develop reflection methods further to identify and address all areas of weakness, to improve the quality of the provision”.