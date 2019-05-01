Plans to demolish garden centre refused again

THE future of a West Berkshire garden centre – whose owners have “ploughed continuous amounts of their own money” into it in order to increase its viability – remains in doubt after district planners refused again to back plans to turn it into a house.

Glenvale Nurseries in Bradfield Southend, which is owned and run by Helen and Duncan Varley, was established as a retail and trade garden centre more than 23 years ago and has been selling a range of products since 1993.

Berkshire-based developer Charlesgate Homes Ltd wants to demolish the garden centre and replace it with a bespoke detached five-bedroom dwelling, storage area and parking area.

An existing entrance on to Hungerford Lane would be retained, while the proposed development would remain in keeping with the street scene.

In January, West Berkshire Council planners voted to refuse the application on the grounds that the site, which lies outside defined settlement boundary, did not meet the required criteria of a new residential development.

It was also ruled that the dwelling would be in a remote and unsustainable location, where occupants would be heavily reliant on a car for access to employment opportunities and local services.

But at an eastern area planning meeting on April 10, to appeal the refusal, councillors sided with officers’ recommendations to turn down the scheme again.

Members cited the development being contrary to planning policy as the main reason for their decision.

The rise in horticultural products at supermarkets such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi meant that it is “very difficult, if not impossible” for a small garden centre such as Glenvale to compete in the market.

Mrs Varley told planners: “Online shopping has led to a huge decrease in footfall to our business. You only have to read about the state of the high street to see how online retailing has affected all sorts of shops.”

Mrs Varley added that Glenvale didn’t have the space or the finances to compete with other local competitors, such asRosebourne in Aldermaston and Hillier Garden Centre in Hermitage.

She said: “People try to be supportive, but the reality is a few pop in here once a year to buy a Christmas tree. It is not enough to keep us afloat.”

Councillors voted to refuse the application on the grounds that it went against planning policy.