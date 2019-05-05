Opening of Newbury's night shelter for homeless extended

NEWBURY'S night shelter for the homeless will be open for another three weeks.

West Berkshire Council has made a special agreement with West Berkshire Homeless (WBH) to extend the opening until May 23.



The agreement was put in place to allow a transition period for those using the facility and those who have been camping at the unauthorised encampment near Faraday Road in Newbury.



The council now has an injunction from the court and will clear the encampment shortly.



The council says it has been working with the relevant agencies to offer anyone sleeping at the encampment alternative accommodation and most of the people have accepted the offers and have already moved.



In a statement, the council said: "However, some are still considering their options and the extension of the WBH shelter will allow them extra time and a safe place from which to do that."

Head of Development and planning at West Berkshire Council, Gary Lugg, said: "We are pleased to be working with WBH and grateful to them or helping us make the transition period easier for those at the encampment.



"People become homeless for many reasons and some have complex needs. We are now able to work with them and give them the support they need to move forward with their lives as the encampment was not helping to enable this."

Erica Gassor, from West Berkshire Homeless, said: "We are delighted to work with West Berkshire Council to give further time for transition and are very grateful to our volunteers who have enabled this."