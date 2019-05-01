Emergency repair closes Newbury road

A NEWBURY road will be closed off for most of today while engineers fix a major water pipe leak.

Thames Water engineers will be repairing the leak in St Michael's Road tonight.

The company said it cannot conduct the work during the day when trains are running on the nearby tracks.

It added that the road cannot be opened in the meantime as the water leaking from the pipe would pose a risk to drivers.

Repairs to the pipe are expected to be completed tonight with the replacement of the road surface planned for tomorrow night.

Thames Water area manager, Lewis Trusty, said: “We’re sorry for any disruption caused by the leak and the road closure.

"As it’s so near the railway line it wouldn’t be safe for us to work while the trains are running so we can only be there overnight, but we’re hoping to get everything back to normal by Friday.”

No water supplies are affected by the leak.