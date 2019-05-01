Missing man last seen in Newbury found safe and well
Wed, 01 May 2019
A MISSING man last seen in Newbury has been found safe and well.
Thames Valley Police issued an appeal yesterday (Tuesday) to find 48-year-old Chris Miller.
Mr Miller, who is from the Banbury area, was seen in the area around Pinchington Lane.
Thames Valley Police tweeted this morning to say that Mr Miller had been found safe and well.
*GOOD NEWS*— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) May 1, 2019
Missing man Chris Miller from Newbury has been found safe and well.
Thanks to everyone for sharing our appeal to locate him pic.twitter.com/FnksWaGu9C
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News