Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Missing man last seen in Newbury found safe and well

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Police called to affray at Newbury playground

A MISSING man last seen in Newbury has been found safe and well.

Thames Valley Police issued an appeal yesterday (Tuesday) to find 48-year-old Chris Miller.

Mr Miller, who is from the Banbury area, was seen in the area around Pinchington Lane.

Thames Valley Police tweeted this morning to say that Mr Miller had been found safe and well. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Hobbycraft set to open in Newbury

Hobbycraft to open in Newbury

M4 at Chieveley to close this weekend

M4 at Chieveley to close this weekend

Town council objects to cafe outdoor seating

Town council objects to cafe outdoor seating

Appeal to trace missing man

Appeal to trace missing man

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33