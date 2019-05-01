Air ambulance sent to medical emergency in Thatcham yesterday

EMERGENCY services were called to a medical emergency in Thatcham yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance, two ambulances, the Hungerford Fire Station co-responder and a paramedic team leader in a were sent to a property in Paynesdown Road.

A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service, David Gallagher, said the incident was a serious medical emergency.

He added that the service could not provide further details, given the nature of the incident.