Air ambulance sent to medical emergency in Thatcham yesterday

Two ambulances also dispatched

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

EMERGENCY services were called to a medical emergency in Thatcham yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance, two ambulances, the Hungerford Fire Station co-responder and a paramedic team leader in a  were sent to a property in Paynesdown Road.

A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service, David Gallagher, said the incident was a serious medical emergency.

He added that the service could not provide further details, given the nature of the incident. 

 

