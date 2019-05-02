Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In this week's Newbury Weekly News, the district's library service is facing fresh funding concerns. 

Also in this week's paper, a man who tried to decapitate his mother-in-law has given evidence in court. 

Meanwhile, three local bricklayers have narrowly avoided jail.

And we've got a marathon section to local people who ran the London Marathon last weekend. 

In Hungerford news, residents fear lorries will cause damage in M4 diversion through town.

In Thatcham, a school has paid tribute to a former pupil, and a local company has won a national award for enterprise. 

And in North Hampshire, the queen visits Highclere and Heath End holds a fundraising quiz.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

All this and more for just £1. Support your local paper and pick up a copy today.

