West Berkshire heads to the polls

WEST Berkshire and North Hampshire residents will head to the polls today (Thursday) to vote in the local elections.

Seats on West Berkshire Council, Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, Newbury Town Council and Thatcham Town Council are all up for grabs.

West Berkshire Council is currently made up of 52 councillors representing 30 wards.

The ruling Conservatives hold 46 of the 52 seats, while the Liberal Democrats have five.

One seat is empty following the resignation of Conservative councillor Jeremy Bartlett just before the elections.

However, under new changes brought in for these elections, the number of councillors will reduce by nine – from 52 to 43 – while the number of wards will drop from 30 to 24.

A total of 142 candidates will go head-to-head to occupy these 43 seats. Both the Conservatives and Labour are fielding 43 candidates – one for every seat. The Lib Dems, meanwhile, are fielding 36 candidates, the Greens 16 and UKIP four.

There are 23 seats up for election on Newbury Town Council, split between five wards – Clay Hill, East Fields, Speenhamland, Wash Common and West Fields.

The Conservatives gained control of the town council from the Liberal Democrats in 2015 and currently have 17 councillors to the Lib Dems’ six.

The Conservatives are fielding 22 candidates, the Lib Dems 21, Labour five, Greens two, UKIP one, while one independent candidate is standing.

Elections for a number of other town and parish councils across the district will also be held today. These include Burghfield, Inkpen, Stratfield Mortimer, Theale, and Woolhampton.

The count for the district council will be held tomorrow (Friday), while town and parish results will be announced on Saturday.

We’ll be updating our website and social media channels with the results as they come in, and we’ll have in-depth coverage and pictures in next week’s Newbury Weekly News.