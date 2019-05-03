Live blog: West Berkshire Council elections

AFTER months of campaigning, today is the day.

Votes have been cast and later on today, the results of the local elections will be announced.

Seats are up for grabs on both West Berkshire Council and Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and the Newbury Weekly News' team of reporters and photographers will be at both counts bringing you all the results and reaction through the day.

West Berkshire Council is currently made up of 52 councillors representing 30 wards.

The ruling Conservatives hold 46 of the 52 seats, while the Liberal Democrats have five.

One seat is empty following the resignation of Conservative councillor Jeremy Bartlett just before the elections.

However, under new changes brought in for these elections, the number of councillors will reduce by nine – from 52 to 43 – while the number of wards will drop from 30 to 24.

A total of 142 candidates have gone head-to-head to occupy these 43 seats. Both the Conservatives and Labour fielded 43 candidates – one for every seat. The Lib Dems, meanwhile, fielded 36 candidates, the Greens 16 and UKIP four.

3.17pm

Thatcham Colthrop and Crookham is taken by the Conservatives. Steve Ardagh-Walter elected by 71 votes - 480 to 409.

The ward was Thatcham south and Crookham and was represented by two Conservative councillors. It's now changed name and has one councillor now.

When asked how he felt Mr Ardagh-Walter said: "Relief, happy, looking forward to it and I genuinely am. Lots to do but remians to be seen who we will be working with."

3.03pm

Bucklebury stays blue. Graham Pask is re-elected

3pm

Aldermaston, Basildon and Downlands stay Conservative. Dominic Boeck, Alan Law and Clive Hooker re-elected.

Mr Law said: "I would like to thank the voters of Basildon who stood by me, much appreciated."

2:18pm

Turnout in this district was 36% - just 1% lower than our reporter John predicted. And way off what the rest of us had said.

The count is underway. Keep an eye on this live blog and we will bring you the results, ward by ward, as they come in.

2pm

Hearing that there are a few Brexit-themed spoiled ballots, including 'deliver Brexit' and 'no Brexit, no vote' @NewburyToday — John Herring (@johnh_nwn) May 3, 2019

1:45pm

Newbury MP Richard Benyon has arrived at the Racecourse and is mingling with the Conservative candidates as they await the beginning of the count.

1:28pm

Verification of the votes has now ended and the count is set to begin in half an hour. Turnout figures to be announced shortly.

12:53pm

An interesting fact to pass the time while we wait for the count to begin: around 50% of councils nationwide have waited until this morning to begin the count. West Berkshire is one of them.

12:14pm

@WestBerksTories agent @dominicboeck tells me "We knew that in 2015 we were at a high watermark. We would expect not to come in with the same number of votes or seats. that we started with." More to come on @NewburyToday live blog — John Herring (@johnh_nwn) May 3, 2019

He adds that there hasn't quite been apathy but "people are affected by this uncertainty of the national position. We have voters telling us that, and we have said it's all about local issues.

"Some people have responded to that positively, others have been determined not to bother or get engaged.

"It's very early. Turn out has been poor everywhere. Our target is to take as many seats as we can. We have fought a really hard campaign here. We want to get everybody across the line."

Responding to the national picture, which has seen the Conservatives lose 15 councils and more than 400 seats, Mr Boeck said: "It's disappointing to see them go down, but some such as Swindon have increased their majority, and there are plenty in this part of the country that are holding their own with reduced majorities. It's not all negative."

In case you're wondering, The Conservatives increased their majority by one.

12:08pm

Robert Chapman, Labour’s candidate in the Newbury Speen ward, just popped by our media desk to say hi. He says he has always been confident. “We can only hope; we can only hope,” he adds.

The Speen ward is expected to be a tight contest.

11:48am

We're nowhere near finding out was the turnout is for @WestBerkshire #LocalElections2019. Four years ago it was 71%, but a general election was held on the same day. This time it's expected to be lower, much lower. @NewburyToday — John Herring (@johnh_nwn) May 3, 2019

11:28am

Adds "I have had three doors slammed in my face this time, which is less than in 2015. - Cautious optimism indeed. — John Herring (@johnh_nwn) May 3, 2019



Mr Marsh adds: "The campaign went well. It's not all about Brexit. The national media are all saying this is some opinion poll on Brexit. A lot of people on the doorstep didn't mention it. I suspect there was a backdrop and people were angry about it but it was very good to see in Wash Common that people were really concerned about local issues, like Sandleford and road safety and local schools."

10:54am

Labour candidate Suzie Ferguson says that the party is hopeful of picking up seats in the east of the district.

"We really hope so but we're really not sure. We can really proud of what we have done but it's up to the people to make their choice and we won't know that until we see the numbers."

10.16am

Lib Dem councillor Jeff Brooks tells our reporter John Herring that his party is expecting a good day. "The party has done extremely well nationally and we have had a very good reception on the doorsteps, so there's no reason that we shouldn't have a good day today."

10am

Here at the count. Verification is expected to start soon and first results are due around 2pm @NewburyToday @WestBerkshire #localelections2019 pic.twitter.com/0SkJu3g0Po — John Herring (@johnh_nwn) May 3, 2019

From last night...

READING

Labour retained control of Reading Borough Council last night. Labour still have 30 councillors, the Conservatives 10 (down two), the Greens four (one gain) and the Liberal Democrats two (one gain).

In the Tilehurst ward, Liberal Democrat Ricky Duveen won comfortably from the Tories. The Greens won a seat from Labour in Redlands and Labour won from the Conservatives in Caversham.

WOKINGHAM

It was a great night for the Lib Dems and a bad result for the Conservatives in Wokingham. The Tories retain control of the council but with a much-reduced majority.

The Conservatives now have 31 councillors (down 10), the Lib Dems 16 (eight gains), Labour four (one gain) and there are three independents (one gain).

High-profile Tory casualties leader Julian McGhee-Sumner, long-standing Shinfield South member Anthony Pollock and Hillside's Norman Jorgensen.

SOUTH OXFORDSHIRE

The Conservatives lost control of South Oxfordshire District Council, with big gains for the Liberal Democrats. The council is now in no overall control.

The Lib Dems won 12 seats (11 gains), the Conservatives 10 (down 23), the Greens five (five gains), there are three independents (three gains), Labour won three (two gains) and there are three Residents’ Association councillors (two gains).

BRACKNELL

In Bracknell, the Conservatives retained control with a reduced majority.

The Tories now have 38 councillors (down three), Labour have three (two gains) and there is one Liberal Democrat (one gain).