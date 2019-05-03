Live Basingstoke and Deane election blog

15:18

Claire Kinnear (conservative) a new candidate has taken the Kingsclere seat. She was delighted with re result and thanked all the people who helped with the campaign and those who voted.

She received 813 votes, with the Liberal Democrat candidate, Monica Lubbock Smith receiving 331 and ray Peach, the Independent candidate taking 315 votes.

15: 05

Kerri Curruthers (Conservative) kept her seat for the Tadley South ward. She said she was absolutely delighted to be serving the ward again.

She won the seat with 691 votes, and the Liberal Democrat candidate, Rene Leliveld got 492 votes.

15:04

A first time candidate Jenny Vaux takes the Conservative seat for Tadley Central with 329 votes. The Labour candidate Matthew Russell received 84 votes and the Liberal Democrat candidate Jo Slimin got 286 votes.

Ms Vaux said this was a fantastic experience for her and she was "absolutely thrilled" to be the new Borough Councillor.

14:44

A first time candidate Simon Mahaffey has won the Pamber and Silchester seat for the Conservatives with 1,006 votes. The Liberal Democrat candidate, Martin baker received 279 votes and Lydia Massey for Labour with 166.

Mr Mahaffey said he was delighted and is "committed to Pamber and Silchester" as it had been his home for 41 years.

14:04

Warwick Lovegrove gains the Conservative seat for the Liberal Democrats in the Baughurst and Tadley North ward with 719 votes.He was closely followed by the Conservative candidate, Jonathan Richards with 616 votes. The Labour candidate, George Porter received 140 votes.

13:38

The results are in for Burghclere, Highclere and St Mary Bourne. John Izett (cons) has maintained his seat with 1,092 votes. The labour candidate Thomas Phippen got 138 votes and Liberal Democrat candidate Pauleen Malone received 391 votes.

Mr Izett said he was delighted with the result.

12:57pm

The count is well underway now. We'll keep you up to date as soon as the results start coming in.

12:41pm

After verification it has been announced that 33 per cent of the electorate voted in Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council's local elections, up on last year's 32.2 per cent.

12:25pm

The verification process is almost over and the count is expected to start in the next 15 minutes or so.

10.55am

THE count for the Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council elections started at 10am and the results should start coming in about 2pm.

The borough wards up for election include Burghclere, Highclere and St Mary Bourne, Baughurst and Tadley North, Pamber and Silchester, Kingsclere and Tadley Central.

Only one seat per ward is up for election this year.

The current councillors for Baughurst and Tadley North are Michael Bound (Lib Dem) and Robert Tate (Con).

Mr Tate will be stepping down and the candidates competing for the seat are Warwick Lovegrove (Lib Dem) George Porter (Lab) and Jonathan Richards (Con).

Kingsclere’s current councillors are Ken Rhatigan (Con) and Donald Sherlock (Con).

Mr Sherlock is retiring and the nominated candidates for the seat are Clare Kinnear (Con), Monica Lubbock-Smith (Lib Dem) and Ray Peach (Lab).

The current councillors for Tadley Central are Jonathan Richards (Con) and Gary Watts (Lab).

Mr Richards is standing down and the three candidates vying for votes in the 2019 elections are Mathew Russell (Lab), Jo Slimin (Lib Dem) and Jenny Vaux (Con).

Tadley South’s current councillors are Kerri Curruthers (Con) and David Leeks (Con).

The former is standing again in a bid to be re-elected and she will go head-to-head with Rene Leliveld (Lib Dem).

Burghclere, Highclere and St Mary Bourne’s current councillors are Graham Falconer (Con) and John Izett (Con).

Mr Izett will be up against Pauleen Malone (Lib Dem) and Thomas Phippen (Lab) in a bid to keep his seat.

The current Pamber and Silchester councillors are Marilyn Tucker (Con) and Roger Gardiner (Con).

The candidates standing for Ms Tucker’s seat are Martin Baker (Lib Dem), Simon Mahaffey (Con) and Lydia Massey (Lab).