Jones gets off to a flier for Welford

RICHARD Jones blasted a century as Welford Park warmed up for their return to Berkshire League cricket with a seven-wicket win over Theale & Tilehurst on Sunday.

Park spent last season in the Berks, Mid Bucks and Chilterns League.

But they have switched back to the Berkshire League, which gets under way on Saturday.

And Park enjoyed an impressive victory over Thames Valley League side Theale.

Skipper Paul Mason hit 61 for Theale and wicketkeeper James Bozarth added an unbeaten 60 as the visitors amassed 208-6 from their 44 overs.

Welford made a flying start as Jones and Will Herrington (46) put on 62 for the first wicket.

Then Jones took control, smashing 18 fours and three sixes on his way to a 108no.

Ian Herrington (32) joined Jones and the pair put on 91 for the third wicket as Park eased home in 32.2 overs.