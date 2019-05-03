Local heroes take on marathon challenge
Fri, 03 May 2019
Anna Harvey
Cheering crowds, inspirational causes and the memory of lost loved ones helped West Berkshire and North Hampshire runners over the finish line at this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon.
Thousands of pounds has been raised for a variety of good causes by runners from across the area.
