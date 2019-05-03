Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Local heroes take on marathon challenge

Good causes benefit from efforts of runners across the district who completed 26.2-mile Virgin Money London event

Local heroes take on marathon challenge

Anna Harvey

Cheering crowds, inspirational causes and the memory of lost loved ones helped West Berkshire and North Hampshire runners over the finish line at this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon.

Thousands of pounds has been raised for a variety of good causes by runners from across the area. 

Pick up a copy of this week's Newbury Weekly News to see the full report and photographs of the district's runners.

